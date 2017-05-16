New Bahamas Cabinet Sworn In by the Governor General



NASSAU, The Bahamas – Free National Movement Members of Parliament forming the new Government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers by Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling at Government House on Monday, May 15, 2017.

Photographed with the Governor General are, seated from left: Hon. Marvin Dames, Minister of National Security; Hon. Jeffrey Lloyd, Minster of Education; Hon. T. Brent Symonette, Minister of Financial Services, Trade and Industry and Immigration; Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis, Prime Minister; H.E. Dame Marguerite Pindling; Hon. K. Peter Turnquest, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Hon. Carl Bethel, QC, Attorney General and Minster of Legal Affairs; Hon. Renward Wells, Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources; and Hon. Dr. Duane Sands, Minister of Health. Standing from left: Hon. Frankie Campbell, Minister of Transport and Local Government; Hon. Dionisio D’Aguilar, Minister of Tourism, Aviation and Bahamasair; Hon. Michael Pintard, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture; Hon. Darren Henfield, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Hon. Lanisha Rolle, Minister of Social Services and Urban Development; Hon. Romauld Ferreira, Minister of the Environment and Housing; Hon. Dion Foulkes, Minister of Labour; Hon. J. Kwasi Thompson, Minister of State for Grand Bahama in the Office of the Prime Minister; Hon. Brensil Rolle, Minister of State for the Public Service and National Insurance in the Office of the Prime Minister; and Hon. Ellsworth Johnson, Minister of State for Legal Affairs in the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs. (BIS Photo/Letisha Henderson)