President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate Doug Manchester as Ambassador to the Bahamas



President Donald J. Trump today announced his intent to nominate Doug Manchester as Ambassador to the Bahamas.

If confirmed, “Papa” Doug Manchester of California will serve as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.

Mr. Manchester is a leading industrialist with accomplishments on a national and international scale in telecommunications, radio broadcast, medical instrumentation, publishing, and real estate development.

Since 1970, he has been Chairman of Manchester Financial Group, which has multiple divisions including Manchester Grand Resorts and M Commercial Properties. He leads the Manchester Charitable Foundation and currently serves on the Board of Trustees of The Sanford Burnham Medical Research Institute.

Mr. Manchester earned a B.S. from San Diego State University.