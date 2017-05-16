Prime Minister Minnis Tours PMH



Prime Minister, the Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis met with members of the media following a tour of the Maternity Ward and associate areas, and the Food Services Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital, Monday afternoon, May 15.

Dr. Minnis, who was sworn in as Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas on Thursday, May 11, 2017 by Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling in ceremonies at Government House, said the visit was to fulfill a promise he made to staff at the country’s tertiary healthcare facility to visit with them on a regular basis.

Prime Minister Minnis was accompanied by senior officials of the Office of the Prime Minister, Ministry of Health, Department of Public Health, and the Princess Margaret Hospital. Photo just outside of the Maternity Ward shows Prime Minister Minnis with Mary Walker, Hospital Administrator/Princess Margaret Hospital (second left), and Sonia Rose, Deputy Hospital Administrator (right).

(BIS Photos/Kristaan Ingraham)