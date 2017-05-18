No Minister of Works appointed and the work is backing up in the department…

What is the state of the health of the new Minister for Works who we understand is still in Florida….



Nassau, Bahamas – So nothing has still happened in the Ministry of Works as Desmond Bannister is still not available to be sworn into office.

Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis paid a visit to the Ministry of Works today and chatted with the employees while the work piles up and nothing gets done. What is this? Another photo shoot?

The Prime Minister was greeted at the door, and in a conference room meeting, centre right, with Permanent Secretary/Office of the Prime Minister Jack Thompson seated next to him, third right, Permanent Secretary/Ministry of Works Colin Higgs, first right, and employees in attendance.

Sources deep in the Cabinet tells us Minister of Works the Hon. Desmond Bannister will be sworn in on Monday, May 22. Now this is delayed again after it was reported that Bannister would be sworn in on Wednesday. That never happened yesterday. What is the Minnis Government hiding on the health of the country’s next Minister of Works?

We report yinner decide!