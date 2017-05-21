Man shot dead on Soldier Road and a Marine is in police custody tonight for his possession of an illegal weapon…

Da carnage on the streets continue days into the Minnis Government…



Nassau, Bahamas – News is breaking now in the area of Soldier Road where we can report another homicide investigation has opened.

Police report a male has been fatally shot on Soldier Road Corner next to Sugar Kid Bowe. An investigation has opened in this latest incident.

Meanwhile a marine is under arrest tonight following his capture with an illegal weapon.

We can tell you that around 7:30pm on Sunday evening, officers assigned to the Mobile Division were on routine patrol in the area of Balfour Avenue and Miami Street, when a Nissan Fuga motorcar with two men aboard was intercepted.

The officers conducted a search of the vehicle and a 9-millemeter Smith and Wesson pistol with 16 rounds of ammunition was found. The two men one of whom is a Royal Bahamas Defense Force Officer were taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

We report yinner decide!