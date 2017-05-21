Speech from The Throne During Opening of Parliament Set for May 24



NASSAU, The Bahamas – The Official Opening of Parliament on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 will feature the reading of The Speech from The Throne, which will outline the Government’s policies and objectives for the new session.

The Opening of Parliament follows the May 10, 2017 General Election win of the Free National Movement of 35 of the 39 seats in the House of Assembly.

Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling, Governor General of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, will read The Speech from The Throne in the Precincts of the Senate, in Parliament and Rawson Squares Wednesday morning.

The address sets forth the Free National Movement Government’s priorities with respect to its legislative agenda, for which the cooperation of parliament is sought.

Many officials and dignitaries are expected to attend the ceremonies, which will be staged in full pomp and pageantry: a reflection of the Westminster system adopted by British Commonwealth member countries.

It is anticipated there will be hundreds of spectators in the city center from Rawson Square in the north near of the Bust of Sir Milo Butler to Parliament Square in the south near the statue of Queen Victoria.

A joint colour guard and band comprising members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Guard of Honour, will add to the ceremonial fixtures and traditions.

The Official Opening of Parliament will be broadcast live on local TV and radio stations.