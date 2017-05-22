Parliament will be opening and all kinds of things ga be blocked up. Watch THIS NOTICE!11



On Wednesday, 24th May 2017 at 10:00 am, the new session of The Bahamas Parliament will open in Parliament Square and as such there will be road closures as well as traffic diversions to facilitate the proceedings.

Road Closure

Beginning from 6:30pm on Tuesday, 23 May, 2017 the following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic:

Bay Street between Fredrick Street and East Street

Parliament Street between Prince George Wharf & Shirley Street

Bank Lane between Shirley And Bay Streets

Charlotte Street between Shirley and Bay Streets

Traffic Diversions

Traffic traveling east on Bay Street from Navy Lion Road, will be diverted south along the following streets:

George Street

Market Street

Fredrick Street

Traffic traveling east along Prince George Wharf, will be diverted south along the following streets:

Fredrick Street

East Street

No Parking

Beginning at 6:30pm on Tuesday until after the ceremonies, there will be no parking on the following streets:

Bay Street between Frederick Street & East Street

Parliament Street between Shirley Street & Prince George Wharf

Bank Lane between Bay Street and Shirley Street

Day of Ceremony

On Wednesday, 24th May 2017 beginning at 6:30am, there will be traffic diversions and road closures as follows:

Road Closures

Bay Street between Fredrick Street and East Street

Charlotte Street between Shirley Street and Bay Street

Parliament Street between Prince George Wharf & East Hill Street

Bank Lane between Shirley Street and Bay Street

Traffic Diversions

Traffic traveling east on Bay Street from Navy lion Road will be diverted south along the following streets:

George Street

Market Street

Frederick Street

Traffic traveling east on Prince George Wharf will be diverted south along Frederick Street as well as south along East Street turning east onto Bay Street. Traffic traveling north along East Street will be diverted east onto Bay Street.

No Parking

Beginning at 6:00am on Wednesday, 24 May 2017 until after the ceremonies, there will be no parking on the following streets:

Bay Street Between Frederick Street & East Street

Frederick Street Between Prince George Wharf and Shirley Street

Charlotte Street Between Prince George Wharf and Shirley Street

Parliament Street Between East Hill Street and Prince George Wharf.

Bank Lane Between Shirley Street and Bay Street

East Street Between Prison Lane and Prince George Wharf

East Hill Street Between East Street and Peck Slope

Parking

Parking for Cabinet Ministers will be at their assigned locations along the eastern parking lot of the Churchill Building. Members of Parliament, Parliamentary Secretaries and Senators will be provided parking at the former Kelly’s Dock at Bay & East Streets.

Parking for invited guests will be made available at the facilities of the old John Alfred Dock situated at Bay Street east of Victoria Avenue so at the old City Market parking lot on Market Street. Shuttle service will transport delegate; to Bay Street prior to and immediately after the session.

There will be assigned parking for delegates in the western parking lot of the General Post Office Building, East Hill Street

Reception at Government House

There will be no parking from 6:00 am on Wednesday, 24 May 2017 until at the Official Reception at Government House Grounds on the following streets:

Baillou Hill Road between Dillet Street and Duke Street

Duke Street between Cumberland Street and Market Street

Princess Street between Market Street and Frederick Street

Market Street between Princess Street and School Lane

School Lane between Market Street and Baillou Hill Road

Peck Slope between Princess Street and East Hill Street

East Hill Street between East Street and Peck Slope