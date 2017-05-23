GB Parliamentarians Admonished “Not to Forget God”

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama – Holding true to the traditions and beliefs of the Bahamian people of acknowledging God, the newly-elected Government of The Bahamas held a day of thanksgiving at various churches throughout The Bahamas on Sunday, May 21, 2017.

In Grand Bahama Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Peter Turnquest; Minister of State for Grand Bahama, Senator Kwasi Thompson; Minister for Youth, Sports, and Culture the Hon. Michael Pintard and Member of Parliament for West End and Parliamentary Secretary, Pakeisha Parker-Edgecombe, joined Free National Movement supporters, well-wishers and church members at the Church of the Ascension for a day of Thanksgiving and prayer.

“We recognize that nothing would be possible without the hand of God and we wanted to come here today to show our gratitude to him and to the people of The Bahamas for giving us this opportunity to serve this country,” said Deputy Prime Minister, the Hon. K. Peter Turnquest.

“We have been given a tremendous responsibility and we want to honor that and we want to make sure that we start out the way most Bahamians start things and that’s by starting out in church. We want to give reverence to God. We know that nothing would be possible without his blessings and favor upon us.

“We would like for the people of The Bahamas to continue to pray for us and to support us, so that we remain true to our mandate, which is to be servants to the people.”

In his sermon to the congregation, and specifically to the members of the Government, Reverend Father Michael Gittens admonished them not to get so caught up in running the affairs of the state that they forget God and stop attending church.

PHOTO CAPTIONS

GIVING THANKS – Ministers and Members of Parliament from Grand Bahama gathered at the Church of the Ascension on Sunday, May 21, 2017, for a day of Thanksgiving and prayer for the newly elected Government of The Bahamas. On hand for Sunday’s service were Grand Bahama Parliamentarians (from left): Minister of State for Grand Bahama, Senator Kwasi Thompson; Parliamentary Secretary, the Hon. Pakeisha Parker-Edgecombe; Rev. Father Michael Gittens, Rector at the Church of The Ascension; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Peter Turnquest and Minister for Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Michael Pintard. (BIS Photo/Andrew Coakley)