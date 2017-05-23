Survivors at Cancer Society Ball Salluted



Nassau, The Bahamas – BTC was a Platinum Sponsor at last weekend’s Cancer Society Ball. In addition to its sponsorship of this event, BTC remains committed to supporting their initiatives year round. The Executive Management team and staff members attended the ball.

CEO Leon Williams said, “We were happy to again partner with the Cancer Society. The theme for this year’s ball, “Celebrate” was encouraging. We congratulate the organizers on a job well done.

BTC also provided tickets for cancer survivors to attend the ball free of charge.



