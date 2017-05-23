Survivors at Cancer Society Ball Salluted

0
60

BTC CEO, Leon Williams and BTC Chief Technology Information Officer, Naaman Ellis at the Cancer Society Ball Photo Credit: Rossano Deal|BTC Public Relations

Nassau, The Bahamas – BTC was a Platinum Sponsor at last weekend’s Cancer Society Ball. In addition to its sponsorship of this event, BTC remains committed to supporting their initiatives year round. The Executive Management team and staff members attended the ball.

CEO Leon Williams said, “We were happy to again partner with the Cancer Society. The theme for this year’s ball, “Celebrate” was encouraging. We congratulate the organizers on a job well done.

BTC also provided tickets for cancer survivors to attend the ball free of charge.

Carylye: BTC Vice President for Business, Carlyle Roberts and his wife enjoy the ball. Photo Credit: Rossano Deal|BTC Public Relations

BTC Finance Manager, Cherolyn Moss, her husband and Gennie Dean, founder of the Caring & Sharing Support Group for cancer survivors Photo Credit: Rossano Deal|BTC Public Relations

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR