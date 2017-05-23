Teen robber fatally shot following robbery at QVC in Seagrape



Nassau, Bahamas – Breaking news coming into Bahamas Press confirms a teen robber is dead this afternoon following a botched robbery at QVC in the Seagrape shopping plaza.

BP live teams on the ground confirm four males in Doris Johnson High School uniforms were in the area committing armed robbery exercises when they were intercepted by police.

We know one of the boys have been fatally shot after turning his weapon on officers. Two of the teens have been caught and one is still at large.

The scene is still active and one must ask the question: How dese schoolboys get gun? And why they ain’t in school?

