TRAGIC DEATH OF STUDENT FROM R.M. BAILEY SR. HIGH SCHOOL

Are students going to school with high-powered handguns?

STATEMENT:

The Ministry of Education can confirm that a 10th grade male student from R.M. Bailey

High School was fatally shot today. As a police investigation is still ongoing, we have very

few details to share with the public at this time. Nonetheless, we extend our deepest

sympathies to the family and friends of the young man.

The events surrounding this tragic incident point to a need for continued reform in our

education system and I plead with the country to assist us in our efforts to implement

the necessary reforms to reduce the amount of criminality and violence in our young

men.

During this time, as the school community processes the tragic news and copes with

grief, the Ministry of Education will offer counselling and bereavement support services

to the students and staff affected.

We once again convey our deepest sympathy and profound condolences. We hope that

time will lessen the burden of the sorrow of those affected.

May the soul of the dearly departed rest in eternal peace.