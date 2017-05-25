Official Opening of Parliament – Cabinet Ministers Photographed With The Governor General



NASSAU, The Bahamas — An Official Photo of the new Free National Movement Government Cabinet Ministers was taken with Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling (centre) at Government House immediately after the Official Opening of Parliament on May 24, 2017; Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis is at centre left, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Peter Turnquest is at centre right.

Also pictured l-r: Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade (second left), Desmond Edwards, Brent Symonette, Carl Bethel, QC, Secretary to the Cabinet Camille Johnson, Defence Force Commodore Captain Tellis Bethel. In middle row, l-r: Marvin Dames, Dionisio D’Aguilar, Jeffrey Lloyd, Lanisha Rolle, Dr. Dwayne Sands, Renward Wells, and Frankie Campbell. Third row, l-r: Darren Henfield, Romauld Ferreira, Michael Pintard, Dion Foulkes, Brensil Rolle, and Ellsworth Johnson.

(BIS Photo/Kemuel Stubbs)