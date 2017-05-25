Woman shot dead outside porch with boyfriend…Stay INSIDE AT NIGHT!

Woman in Nassau Village becomes 56th homicide victim…



Nassau, Bahamas – Police are today appealing to the public to come forth with any information they may have to assist in their investigations into a shooting incident that has left a woman dead and a man detained in hospital early this morning.

Bahamas Press has identified the victim as 20-year-old Donnae Smith. She was just gave birth to a newborn.

Reports are that shortly after 12:00 midnight, police received a report of a shooting at Lee Street, Nassau Village.

Responding officers arrived on the scene and found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Residents informed police that a male friend of the woman was also shot and he was taken in a vehicle to hospital. The woman was transported to hospital where she later died.

The male friend crashed on his way to hospital in a vehicle on East Street near Cordeaux Avenue. He was transported to hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Smith’s sister took to social media today to clarify bad reports which speculated how the early morning incident unfolded.

