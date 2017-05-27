Homicide climbs to 57 as man is shot dead in vehicle on Grand Bahama…



Police in Grand Bahama need your assistance in solving the island’s latest homicide that occurred on Thursday 25th May 2017.

Reports are that shortly before 11:00pm, police were called to an area at the rear of East Sunrise Plaza, where they met the body of a male in a vehicle with gunshot wounds to the head. EMS personnel were called to the scene and reported no signs of life.

Police are actively investigating this matter and are appealing to the general public for anyone with any information that can assist them in their investigation, to contact the Central Detective Unit in Grand Bahama at telephone number 350-3107 thru 12, 911/919 or call your nearest police station.