MOTORCYCLIST DIES AFTER CRASHING INTO A VEHICLE ON MARATHON ROAD

Nassau, Bahamas – Officers assigned to the Police Traffic Department are investigating the circumstances surrounding a traffic incident that has left a motorcyclist dead on Friday 26th May 2017.

According to reports, shortly after 1:00pm, a male was traveling on a 450 CC Trail motorcycle on Marathon Road, when he struck a Toyota car driven by a woman who was attempting to make a turn off Marathon Road.

The motorcyclist received serious injuries. His throat was slid open and he collapsed following the accident. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

For a long time BP and authorities have warned these bikers driving on one wheel in the middle of the street endangering the motoring public. And dey have no helmet on!

