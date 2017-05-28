Lewis failed to show up at first swearing in for Parliamentary Secs and so the Dame had to do it privately

Hon. Iram Lewis wanted to be the Minister for Youth and Culture!



NASSAU, The Bahamas – Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Works, Iram Lewis was sworn in by Governor General Her Excellency Dame Marguerite Pindling at Government House on Thursday.

Now no one in the media reported much about this appointment because, if you ask Lewis, he didn’t want no Parliamentary Secretary post.

Lewis wanted to be the Minister for Youth and Culture but that position was given to Save the Bays consultant Hon. Michael Pintard.

Lewis’ last job at Works was a big contract overseeing the construction of the National Stadium where bathrooms had to be redone and millions more spent by the Christie Government to redo the track. With not one inspection done on the National Stadium by the Ministry of Works when the construction was done, we think it was unwise for PM Hubert Minnis to give Desmond Bannister an assistant with such incapable hands. Well, das all we gats to say for now!

We report yinner decide!