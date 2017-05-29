PM Minnis sent home four NIB executives today!

Minnis just called Victimization “unconstitutional and immoral” on May 13th



Nassau, Bahamas – In less than two weeks Prime Minister Hon. Hubert Minnis has gone against his word on victimization and has proceeded to fire four executives at the National Insurance Board this morning.

Bahamas Press has learned the four executives were told by word of mouth to pack their bags, take their vacation and not to return to the Board.

The top executives, we know, were shocked by the ordeal but are all said to be doing fine.

On May 13th PM Minnis promised Bahamians there would be no victimization under his administration, describing that practice as “unconstitutional and immoral.”

BP has learnt Minnis is making way for his good friend Algernon Cargill who is expected to be back at the top of NIB.

Cargill left NIB in disgrace after it was learned that he paid himself thousands in bonuses and rent when he last served at the top of NIB.

We report yinner decide!