HANNA EDOMWONYI IS THE BTC BAHAMAS STUDENT OF THE YEAR” $6,500 Scholarship Presented to First Androsian Winner!

Nassau, The Bahamas. May 26, 2017. The Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year Foundation celebrated its 21st annual awards ceremony with BTC as the title sponsor.

This year’s winner, Hannah Edomwonyi made history, as the first student from Andros to receive the Student of the Year Award. She accepted the first place trophy, a $6,500 dollar scholarship with a Samsung Galaxy S7 from BTC and a laptop. Hanna was not only academically successful, she also started a charity toy drive after the passing of Hurricane Matthew, so that children in her community would receive toys for Christmas. She has also published a book, “The Day We Met Matthew”. The 2017 winner says that the biggest challenge in preparing for the Bahamas Student of The Year awards was writing the essay and putting together the portfolio which took her a few weeks to complete. Although it was a challenge, Hanna says that she had fun putting it together and was happy to see all of her hard work pay off.

BTC’s CEO Leon Williams along with several other executives from the company presented the award. Williams said, “Hanna and the other 120 nominees represent the future of this country. BTC was indeed proud to lend its support to this program. It underscores our commitment in helping the youth unleash their limitless potential.”

The event was held last Saturday night at the Golden Gates Assemblies World Outreach Ministries International under the theme, “Investing into Our Future”. The program opened with the presentation of the 2017 student nominees, each of which were given a trophy and introduced to the audience one at a time as they mounted the stage.

Edomwonyi’s parents said that they have always made it a priority to support their daughter in her ambitions. “She’s worked hard throughout her primary school career, she is disciplined, very determined, opinionated and she’s self-motivated. She’s worked hard so we are very proud and excited for her.” Mrs. Edomwonyi said.

President and CEO of the Bahamas Primary School Foundation Dr. Ricardo Deveaux said that these 121 students are the “best and brightest in the country”. He also said, “Every single student that passes through this program is a winner because they represent the best of the best from their schools and communities. They ought to be awarded, recognized and saluted for their academic achievements. These students represent what we want for our future, we need them to become great high school students like they were in primary school.”

The activities began for the students from schools in New Providence on May 7th when they took a trip to the National Art Gallery. Last Friday, students from the family islands also took a trip to the gallery. There was a medal presentation on Friday where each student participant was given a medal. On Saturday morning, the 121 nominees went to Mario’s Bowling Alley for a day of fun before the final event on Saturday night.

The 47 semi-finalists received $1,000 in scholarships for the high school of their choice. The top 18 finalists were given $1,500 and the scholarships for the top 5 finalists varied. Runners up 2, 3, 4 and 5 Madison Deveaux, Andrew Styles, Yoshi Moxey and Journey Higgs, received $3000 in scholarships and the first runner up Shari Smith, was given a $4500 scholarship. The top 5 students in the finals each received a laptop along with their scholarship.