Athol Island, Bahamas – Bahamas Press is confirming a reported shark attack in the area of Athol Island just around noon today.

A guest to the island was snorkeling with a supervised group along the coastline of Athol Island, just east of Paradise Island, when the incident occurred.

The arm of the female guest was bitten off, and immediately she was rushed into surgery. She is alive and recovering from the attack.

We report yinner decide!