BTC HOYTES Labour Day Basketball Classics Open in Grand Bahama

The BTC HOYTES Labour Day Basketball Classics opened at the Sir Jack Hayward Gym, Grand Bahama, this Labour Day Holiday Weekend, June 1st -June 4th, 2017.

The Opening Ceremony was held June 2; in attendance were the Hon. Michael Pintard, MP, Minister of Youth Sports & Culture; Hon. Iram Lewis, MP, Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Works; Eldri Ferguson-Mackey, Vice-President/BTC Northern Bahamas; Mrs. Gladstone “Moon” Mcphee, Founding President of HOYTES; Charles “Softly” Robins, President of the Bahamas Basketball Federation; Fred Sturrup, President, Sports Council; Churchill Tener Knowles, ISF Hall of Fame and other Organizers of HOYTES and other special invited guests.