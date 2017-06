Freeport, Bahamas – For more than 3 decades the Debutante program on Grand Bahama Island has been one of the premier programs for leadership and etiquette training for young men and women. For months participating students are engaged in activities ranging from waltz lessons to community service before being presented to society at a grand event. Pictured along with her escort is this year’s recipient of the BTC scholarship award Christian Hepburn along with committee member Liselle Harris.