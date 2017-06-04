Bahamas Staff in London Unaffected by Latest Security Incidents

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs releases for general information that The Bahamas High Commission in London has confirmed that staff at the High Commission, The Bahamas Maritime Authority and The Bahamas Tourist Office in London are all accounted for and unaffected by the latest security incidents, where a van ploughed into a crowd and where a stabbing occurred in a busy London market. The incidents have been described as ‘potential terrorist attacks’.

The Bahamas Foreign Affairs spokesman noted that “Head office is constantly vigilant in such situations, but thankfully, we can report that Bahamians posted in our overseas offices in London are safe.”