Murder in Acklins following a Saturday night fight…

Mason Bay, Acklins records its first homicide ever!



Acklins, Bahamas – Police are investigating a stabbing in Acklins that left a man dead last night.

The incident we understand has occurred in the Mason Bay community of Acklins where a fight between two men ended in the death of one who died of his injuries.

The other man is in custody assisting with the investigations.

Detectives from CDU are on their way to Acklins to assist in the investigations.

Bahamas Press has identified the victim as, David Hanna. He becomes the country’s 59th homicide victim. This is also being reported as the first ever recorded homicide on that island.

More details will follow as soon as the information becomes available.

