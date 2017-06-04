What about scores of Bahamian students and workers in London! Did the Bahamian Officials check for dem?

Nassau, Bahamas – Bahamas Press notes with interest how the Minnis Government, through its Bahamas High Commission in London, suggested that its staff was ok and its services have gone on uninterrupted following the London attacks over night.

Some seven persons were killed and another 48 injured in what has been described as a terrorist event in London Saturday night.

However, while we are comforted to note that the staff at the High Commission is ok in London, we ask what da hell about the scores of Bahamian students studying or working in the city? What about them? Are any of those Bahamian students among the dead or the injured? Are all accounted for? What is this?

What is the embassy doing to keep them safe and keep contact to let relatives know that the appropriate actions have been taken to preserve their ongoing safety? Has the Cabinet of the Bahamas taken any steps to make sure that all Bahamians traveling and living in the area are safe and secure? Or are they tempted to continue their lie about da VAT MONEY?

Maybe the new Press Secretary could help us on this? Or maybe he is busy once again attempting to rewrite history while PM Minnis hides from the press!

Boy, I tell ya!

We report yinner decide!