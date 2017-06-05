Grand Bahama boycotts Labour Day Parade even though its Da People’s Time!

Labour Day marched on GB was flop as FNMs failed to show up…

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama – Under the theme “decent work, for decent pay; economic empowerment for workers,” Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Peter Turnquest addressed Friday’s Labour Day parade in Grand Bahama, which paraded through the streets of Freeport and ended at the Bahamas Public Services Union Hall.

“Today is your day and we are here to celebrate you,” Minister Turnquest told workers who had gathered for the rally following the parade. “It is not politician’s day, it is workers’ day.”

In his brief remarks, Minister Turnquest paid tribute to Mrs. Frances Friend, a former Trade Unionist and executive of the Bahamas Union of Teachers, whom he said made significant contributions to both organizations, and to The Bahamas as a whole.

Also on this year’s parade were Minister for Youth, Sports, and Culture the Hon. Michael Pintard; Minister of State for Grand Bahama, Senator Kwasi Thompson; Member of Parliament for Pineridge, the Hon. Rev. Fredrick McAlpine; Member of Parliament for Central Grand Bahama and Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Works, the Hon. Iram Lewis; Senator Fred Mitchell; and Senator Michael Darville.

