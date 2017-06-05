Minister of Labour expresses condolences on the passing of Trade Unionist, Mr. Alexander Thompson who died at 80 years old.

By Minister Dion Fawkes

Nassau, Bahamas – 3rd June, 2017 – It is with deep sadness that I learned of the passing of Mr. Alexander Thompson earlier this week after a long illness.

Mr. Thompson, a trade unionist of great distinction, having served in numerous capacities as an Executive Officer of the Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union including Trustee, Treasurer and Vice President. After entering the Tourism sector in 1954 as a Bellboy at the Lighthouse Beach Hotel, in Fresh Creek Andros, Mr. Thompson always conducted himself as a professional and took pride in serving his guests.

He is credited as the longest serving Vice President of the Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU) and was extensively trained in Industrial Relations, Contract Negotiations and Dispute Resolution.