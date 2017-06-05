Two FNMs fight to the death on Acklins recording the first homicide for that island…



Acklins, Bahamas – Around 8:30 PM on Saturday police stationed at the Spring Point Police Station recorded that a resident – while at his residence in the front yard – two males in a serious fight to the death and bother were FNM generals.

David Hanna of Delectable Bay and Marvin Edgecombe of Snug Corner got into a physical confrontation whereby both received injuries.

Hanna was alleged to have been stab two times on his arms along with another serious injury to the back. The Edgecombe, now the suspect, was said to have a laceration to the back of the head.

Hanna, we understand, was transported to the clinic via private vehicle and Edgecombe left the scene prior to police arrival. He tried to get away. He has since been arrested and is assisting police in their investigation.

Why would two FNM generals, who were drinking buddies, fight so violently is indeed concerning? Was it over payment from the election?

We report yinner decide!