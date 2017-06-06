First Caribbean International Bank closes its branch In North Abaco!

North Abaco, Bahamas – Calling it the last great pullout of the communities of the Bahamas, Bahamas Press is reporting the closure of First Caribbean International Bank in Green Turtle Cay in North Abaco.

The bank made its decision official over the weekend, sticking a notice on the door which stated that effective June 1 all accounts at the branch will be transferred to Marsh Harbour Branch in the south.

This is a blow to members of the community who will now have to travel miles to have their banking transactions done.

Last year RBC announced closures at Treasure Cay and in Bimini. This means in all of North Abaco now there are no commercial banks.

We report yinner decide!