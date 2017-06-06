PM MINNIS AND D’AGUILAR IN CONFLICT OF INTEREST OVER BAHA MAR MEETING



By Bradley Roberts

Chairman of the PLP

Reports coming to our attention of a meeting or meetings between Prime Minister Minnis, his Minister of Tourism the Hon. Dionisio D’Aguilar and Baha Mar representatives is an example of naked and arrogant conflict of interest.

Mr. D’Aguilar sat as a member of the board of Baha Mar, and without considering the fate of the Bahamian employees and contractors voted to put the Resort into a Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware. D’Aguilar conspired with the original developer Izmerlian to deceive the government of the Bahamas, opposing at every turn, the policy decisions of the government to have displaced workers and unsecured contractors paid and to facilitate the completion and opening of the resort.

Further, D’Aguilar is on record as opposing the current owners of Baha Mar, CTF Enterprise.

Minnis is on record stating that should he become Prime Minister, he would seize Baha Mar and sell it to a developer of his choosing.

Both policy makers, the Prime Minister and his Tourism Minister, clearly have a vested interest in having this property taken away from its current owner so on what basis is Prime Minister Minnis giving D’Aguilar leave to meet with Baha Mar? Whose interests is D’Aguilar serving when he meets with the principals of Baha Mar in light of public position over the last two years?

Minnis has to come clean to the Bahamian people on this naked and arrogant conflict of interest involving himself and his Tourism Minister.