Woman in custody after causing serious bodily harm to husband…

Nassau, Bahamas – A woman is in custody assisting police with investigations into an incident that has left her husband detained in hospital on Sunday.

According to reports, shortly after 3:00pm, the woman and her husband were involved in an argument at their home located at St. Alban’s Drive that led to her throwing a corrosive substance on him.

The victim was rushed to hospital where his condition is listed as critical. The woman was later taken into custody.

