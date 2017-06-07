Aliv customer service told customer they need her credit card for six months! But Aliv supposed to not have any contracts?

Nassau, Bahamas – Customers are getting the shock of their lives as they explore Aliv’s S7 giveaway promotion.

The promotion, which gives a free S7 to customers who sign up for a $120 package and number portability, apparently has a catch, according to one customer.

The female went to the Aliv store to explore the promotion, only to discover that Aliv wanted to hold the mobile customer’s Credit Card for six months. This was never stated in the promotion.

Now this is incredible because Aliv promotes its service as having NO CONTRACTS, telling customers that this single feature has made their mobile service a success.

We can only accept that to hold one’s credit/debit card information is to lock them into a contractual bind and, by extension, make sure that the customer’s bill is paid like clockwork every month.

Aliv raised some $60 million from Bond Holders, guaranteeing them an 8% return on their funds. Not even the banks can assure customers that kind of percentage and so we guess having customers is the only way this return can happen.

As URCA told mobile customers at the launch of the country’s second mobile provider, “READ DA FINE PRINT!”

We report yinner decide!