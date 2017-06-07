BTC Bids Farewell to Carlo Alloni

Nassau, The Bahamas – Last week, BTC bade farewell to Carlo Alloni, Group CTIO for Cable and Wireless Communications. Alloni, along with CEO Leon Williams and the entire technical team were responsible for driving the transformation and innovation projects at BTC.

Alloni had worked with BTC for the last three years. The major network improvement initiatives included the introduction of fiber to the home (FTTH), mobile improvements and the launch of television services.

CEO Williams thanked him for his time with the company. “We are grateful for the support that Carlo Alloni has given to BTC over the years. I am particularly grateful for the guidance he provided as BTC moved from one generation of technology to the next.”