Firearms and drugs seized in police operations on Exuma…

Consistent with the Commissioner’s Policing Priorities for 2017, police in Exuma conducted an operation on that island that resulted in the seizure two handguns and a quantity of dangerous drugs on Tuesday 6th June 2017. Two men were also taken into custody.

In the first incident around 5:30am, officers assigned to the Exuma Division on operation in February Point near Governors Harbour searched an abandoned building and found a .22 pistol with two rounds of ammunition. No one was arrested for this seizure.

Then around 6:30am, officers in the Exuma Division on operation in Farmers Hill searched a derelict vehicle and uncovered a .45 Springfield pistol with eight rounds of ammunition. No one was arrested for this seizure.

In the final incident, shortly after 2:00pm, Exuma Division officers on operation in Ramsey, Exuma conducted a search of a home and uncovered several small packages of marijuana. Two male residents of the home were taken into custody in connection with this seizure.

