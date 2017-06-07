Homicide #64….Man stabs woman to death….

POLICE SEARCHING FOR MALE IN OVERNIGHT STABBING DEATH OF A FEMALE



Nassau, Bahamas – POLICE are searching for a male suspect in connection with the stabbing death of a female that occurred on Wednesday.

According to reports, shortly after 12:30am, police received a report that a woman was found stabbed to death by neighbours, at her home located on Peter Street off Market Street.

Responding officers arrived on the scene and met the lifeless body of a female who had been stabbed. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are searching for a male who was seen leaving her home prior to the discovery.