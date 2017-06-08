New Appointments>>> Carlton Smith at ZNS and Theresa Moxey-Ingraham at Training Agency….

Nassau, Bahamas – Bahamas Press is learning two new posts are set to be filled in the new Minnis administration shortly.

Our Cabinet source has confirmed Carlton Smith shall head up ZNS as Chairman of the BCB. We have also been advised veteran educator Theresa Moxey Ingraham shall head up the National Training Agency under the Minnis-led Government.

These new appointments will be announced soon.

We congratulate both candidates in their posts.