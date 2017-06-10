Eight Men Wanted for Murder in The Bahamas Police!

The Royal Bahamas Police Force is asking the public for help in finding following males who are wanted for murder.

The first suspect is 33 – year old Patrick Goffee of Washington Street.

Goffee is a dark brown male, slim build, about 6’ 3” tall.

The second suspect is 25 – year old Gibson Baptiste of Golden Isle Road.

Baptiste is a dark brown male, slim build, about 6’ tall.

The third suspect is 30 – year old Jermaine Scott of Dominica Street, Golden Gates #2.

Scott is a dark brown male, medium build, about 6’ 1” tall.

The fourth suspect is 18 – year old Julio Edwin Deveaux of Morley Street.

Deveaux is a dark brown male, slim build, about 5’ 9” tall.

The fifth suspect is 32 – year old Dwight Morrison, otherwise called “Kitty” of Monastery Park off Bernard Road.

Morrison is a dark brown male, slim build, about 5’ 9” tall.

The sixth suspect is 28 – year old Alfred George of Knowles Drive of Tonique Williams-Darling Highway.

George is a dark brown male, slim build, about 5’ 7” to 5’ 11” tall.

The seventh suspect is 31 – year old Tico Omar Lightbourne of McCartney Lane and Wilson Track.

Lightbourne is a dark brown male, medium build, about 5’ 5” to 5’ 7” tall.

The final suspect is 42 – year old Ronald Nottage otherwise called “Ronny” of Sumner Street, Nassau Village.

Nottage is a dark brown male, medium build, about 5’ 7” to 5’ 11” tall.

These men are considered to be armed and dangerous. Police advise the public not to approach

them. Instead, contact police immediately with any information.

Police wish to remind members of the public that it is a cAXriminal offence to harbor these individuals, and persons providing a safe haven for these criminals will be prosecuted.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF

THESE WANTED MEN, NO MATTER HOW SMALL OR INSIGNIFICANT (THE TIP) MAY SEEM, IS URGED TO ANONYMOUSLY CONTACT THE POLICE AT 919 OR CRIME STOPPERS AT 328-TIPS (8477) (NEW PROVIDENCE) OR 1-242-300-8476 (FAMILY ISLANDS)