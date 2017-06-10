It’s Da People’s Time and yes…EVERYTHING MUST GO!



Nassau, Bahamas – Bahamas Press was shopping at the cheap Everything Must Go store on Prince Charles Drive where today is the last day the store will be opened.

According to our Cabinet Source, the store will close following certain breaches.

We understand, after the FNM came to power on the promise of The People’s Time, Customs immediately seized the store shipments. Owner Mr. Sandy Shaffer had previously owned Robin Hood store on the Summer Winds Plaza where prices passed on to the locals were half the cost of the major foodstore chains.

We understand the entire staff voted FNM during the last election and now the FNM has done it again to close down the store which made good food cheap for Bahamians.

Ahhh, well, this what ya get when ya tired a what ya had! Go back to buying strawberries for $8 and $16 a pack.

We report yinner decide!