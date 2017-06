Will an embassy now warn about the operators as they did in the past?

Nassau, Bahamas – Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault of a Canadian visitor that occurred earlier today.

Reports are that shortly after 1.30pm, the victim alleged that a male Jet Ski operator took her on a ride from Cabbage Beach to a Cay off Paradise Island where he sexually assaulted her.

Investigations are ongoing……