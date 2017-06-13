Robbery in Customs …Who had the keys to the folklift?



Nassau, Bahamas – Police now tell us that they are investigating a break-in at Bahamas Customs warehouse located near LPIA.

The incident is alleged to have occurred between Saturday evening and 8am Sunday morning.

The entire building was ransacked and at this time it is unknown if anything was stolen.

Investigations are ongoing.

How could a place where major revenue of the Government of the Bahamas not have any cameras on, connected or working?

Who had the keys to the forklift machine?

We report yinner decide!

