Nassau, Bahamas – This morning Police are confirming that a 46-year-old American male will be arraigned in court for that alleged wicked sexual assault on American female guest.

Meanwhile Bahamian police will also arraign that Jet Ski operator who is accused in the alleged sexual assault incident involving a Canadian guest.

We at BP are watching these developments and will see if Justice will keep her eye closed or open it wide wide in both of these cases.

We report yinner decide!