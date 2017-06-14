When Buyers Remorse gets worst by da day!!!! LIES DEM A TELL!!!



Dear Editor,

You don’t get to talk for a year about repealing VAT on electricity and healthcare then once elected, offer no plan to repeal VAT on electricity and healthcare and not get called on it.

You don’t get to talk in vague terms for nearly three years about tax-free zones in the inner city then offer no tangible plan for tax-free zones in the inner city upon coming to office and not get critiqued for it.

You don’t get to talk for months about some “secret deal” the PLP made with the Chinese and how, “When the FNM earns the right to serve the people, there will be no more secret deals, no more operating in the dark and abusing their power for their own benefit…”, then, after coming to power, make excuses for why the deal is still a secret and not get called on it.

It isn’t reasonable to expect major shifts in the trajectory of the nation within 30 days, but it is quite reasonable to expect an executable plan and roadmap for the way forward on promises you campaigned on for months within that time.

It’s not buyer’s remorse. It’s employer’s expectation.

This isn’t a game. These are people’s lives you’re dealing with. Get it together.

Signed,

– Juan McCartney Nassau Guardian

[This comment was taken off social media and we thought it important to share]