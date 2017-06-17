Two more marines caught by police with drugs!

FOUR MEN INCLUDING TWO ROYAL BAHAMAS DEFENCE FORCE OFFICERS IN CUSTODY FOR DRUG POSSESSION

Nassau, Bahamas – Consistent with the Commissioner’s Policing Priorities for 2017, police took two Royal Bahamas Defence Officers along with two other males into custody following the seizure of a quantity of dangerous drugs in separate incidents over a 24 – hour period.

In the first incident, around 7:00pm on Thursday 15th June 2017, officers from the Tourism Policing Unit were on routine foot patrol on Marlborough Street, when they observed a vehicle driving in a reckless manner. The Officers signaled to the vehicle to stop and accosted the two male occupants, one of whom was a Royal Bahamas Defence Force Officer.

The officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found a quantity of marijuana. The RBDF officer and the other male were subsequently taken into custody and are expected to appear in court early next week to be formally charged.

In the second incident, around 6:00pm on Friday 16th June 2017, officers from the Tourism Policing Unit were on routine foot patrol on Marlborough Street, when they intercepted a Suzuki vehicle occupied by two males who aroused their suspicion.

The officers signaled to the vehicle to stop and accosted the two male occupants, one of whom was a Royal Bahamas Defence Force Officer.

The officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found a quantity of marijuana. The RBDF officer and the other male were subsequently taken into custody and are expected to appear in court early next week to be formally charged.