Another homicide overnight… Incident #66



Nassau, Bahamas – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident that has left a man dead and another detained in hospital on Sunday 18th June 2017.

According to reports, shortly after 12:00 midnight, a man drove himself to East Street South Police Station and reported that whilst parked in his vehicle in the area of a school on Charles Saunders Highway with two male passengers, a man in a Honda vehicle shot him. The man was taken to hospital where he is detained in serious condition.

Then shortly after 3:00am, police whilst conducting enquiries at the scene of the alleged shooting discovered lifeless body of one of the male passengers. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police can confirm that the deceased was on bail for murder and was wearing an electronic monitoring device.

Investigations are ongoing.