Why did Minister D’Aguilar find it necessary to lie and mislead over NAD Board developments?



Nassau, Bahamas – Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis is now between a rock and a hard place dealing with one of the most vocal members of his Cabinet who went down the path to mislead the Parliament last week and perhaps open himself to a legal attack.

Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar told Parliament that the Board at NAD, chaired by Attorney Anthony McKinney, acted inappropriately in handling a tenant at the Lynden Pindling International Airport [LPIA] who owed some $3.3 million in rent, which he suggested had not been paid in five years.

Interestingly, according to the response by the Board’s Chairman, no one was fired and we at BP have learned, in fact, some persons have been asked to stay on.

Nothing surprises us with Minister D’Aguilar as he is the same individual who signed a note to Customs confirming that he had fraudulently changed the value of items imported by his business.

What is now more interesting is this question as to where the Freetown representative in his pronouncements via Parliament has indeed brought injury to the tenant, as was suggested in the case of the former Minister for Education and the Save the Bays emails.

Justice Charles, in a landmark ruling now withdrawn by the government, agreed that in such incidents Parliamentary Privilege does not protect MPs in their outlandish claims against members of the public.

We report yinner decide!