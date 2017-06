NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The Bahamas has expressed the country‚Äôs condolences to the Government and people of Germany at the passing of former Chancellor Helmut Kohl. Former Chancellor Kohl reunified Germany after the Cold War and was a key figure in the integration of Europe. The Foreign Minister the Hon. Darren Henfield has followed up this statement with a Note of condolences to the Government of Germany.