Clydero Receives Top Fresh Start Grad Spot

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon. Michael Pintard (left) and Director of Youth K. Darron Turnquest (right) stand with Most Outstanding Participant Awardee Clydero Frasier during the June 2017 Fresh Start Programme Graduation Ceremony, held recently at the British Colonial Hilton.

The Fresh Start Programme is a youth employment skills training initiative of the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture that provides job search skills and training to youth from ages 16-25, coupled with internships and possible job placement.

The ceremony yielded 80 graduates (pictured). (BIS Photos/Eric Rose)