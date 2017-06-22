POLICE SEARCHING FOR SUSPECT IN SHOOTING INCIDENT



Nassau, Bahamas – Police are searching for a lone male responsible for a shooting incident that has left a man detained in hospital on Wednesday 21st June 2017.

According to reports, shortly after 11:30pm, a man was sitting in front of a home located at Hillside Estates, when a man in a gold coloured Ford Explorer vehicle, pulled up and shot him before speeding off. The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Investigations are ongoing.

ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECT BEING SOUGHT BY POLICE

Police are searching for a lone male responsible for an armed robbery that occurred on Thursday 22nd June 2017.

According to reports, shortly after 12:00midnight, a woman had just pulled up to her home located at Boatswain Hill in her white 2012 Honda Accord Coupe, license plate # AD6916, when a slim male of a dark complexion armed with a handgun approached and robbed her of her vehicle before speeding off.

Investigations are ongoing.