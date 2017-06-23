Dr. B. J Nottage is set to make a full recovery and shall be airlifted into US at 4pm today!

Nassau, Bahamas – Bahamas Press is offering prayers unto The Creator today for the former Minister of National Security Dr. B. J. Nottage, who is at this time resting in Doctor’s Hospital after falling ill earlier this week.

Dr. Nottage we are told is at this hour being taken out of an induced coma, however, there is great news coming out of our report today.

After receiving some of the best medical treatments in the country, the former parliamentarian is now well enough to be transported for his specialized treatment into the US and it is hoped that he shall make a full recovery.

At 4pm this afternoon our medical teams stationed in Doctors have confirmed that Dr. BJ will be airlifted to that US based medical facility. We understand he is responding well and it is our prayer could be back on his feet soon.

We urge everyone to offer prayers for the former Minister of National Security, who has given his entire life’s work to the advancement of ordinary Bahamians.

