CANCUN, Mexico — Bahamas Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Hon. Darren Henfield met with several counterpart Ministers on the margins of the 47th OAS General Assembly in Cancun, Mexico, June 20, 2017 and discussed, in particular, matters of security and economic development.

Minister Henfield (right) and Haiti Foreign Minister Antonio Rodrigue are pictured at the Assembly, where they exchanged views on a range of issues including security, irregular migration and agriculture.