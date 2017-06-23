Swimming pigs tour operators receives TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence

Nassau, Bahamas – Harbour Safaris today announced that it has received a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence. Now in its seventh year, the achievement celebrates hospitality businesses that have earned great traveler reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year.

“I’m extremely proud of the team we’ve built in less than two years. We have grown from a one-boat operation to having 3 boats, 6 full-time staff, and a retail location. We are currently expanding our offerings and developing new tours. Our customer service is second to none, which is reflected in our rise to one of the top-rated boat excursions in Nassau” said Lee McCoy, President of Harbour Safaris.

“TripAdvisor is excited to announce the recipients of the 2017 Certificate of Excellence, which celebrates hospitality businesses that have consistently received strong praise and ratings from travelers,” added Heather Leisman, Vice President of Industry Marketing, TripAdvisor. “This recognition allows us to publicly honor businesses that are actively engaging with customers and using feedback to help travelers identify and confidently book the perfect trip.”

The Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.